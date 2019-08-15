Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Maintains Position in Archer (ADM); As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Increased Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 578.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 4,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 1.58 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 3836.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 55,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 56,448 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 1,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 13.70 million shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co by 33,231 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,286 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 157,087 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 1.87 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 17,655 shares. 31,161 were accumulated by Centurylink Invest Mgmt Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 33,729 were reported by Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Lc. Cordasco owns 1,056 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 820,964 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 12,925 shares. Synovus invested in 0.01% or 15,579 shares. 70,551 are owned by Fund Sa. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 200 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 23,657 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

