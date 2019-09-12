Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Maintains Holding in Sysco (SYY); Pinebridge Investments LP Has Increased Its Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Com (SPPI) by $684,864

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 847.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 41,924 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 4,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 1.32M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (SPPI) by 316.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 85,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% . The hedge fund held 112,683 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 27,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 630,956 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 16/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 05/04/2018 – CASI SAYS EVOMELA SCHEDULED FOR REVIEW BY COMMITTEE APRIL 25-26; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM GETS LICENSE TO FILED PATENTS RELATED TO EXON 20; 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on April 10th; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA: PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WERE MET; 27/04/2018 – Company Profile for SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS; 10/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS UPDATE OF MD ANDERSON DATA; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Volume Surges More Than 13 Times 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold SPPI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 80.02 million shares or 2.86% more from 77.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.01% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.41M shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd stated it has 15,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 636,173 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 13,440 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Qs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Parametric Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 46,416 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 184,118 shares. First Personal Service reported 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,437 shares in its portfolio.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CNK) by 56,442 shares to 63,795 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md Com (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 36,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,254 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,991 shares to 9,319 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,673 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).