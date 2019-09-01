Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by $1.49 Million; Autozone (AZO) Holder Td Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $9.83 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 298,345 shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 28,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 44,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.45M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11,150 shares to 13,541 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 132,418 shares to 663,935 shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58M for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.