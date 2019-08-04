Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Bp Wealth Management Cut Its Foot Locker (FL) Position

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Foot Locker (FL) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 6,084 shares as Foot Locker (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 63,048 shares with $3.82 million value, down from 69,132 last quarter. Foot Locker now has $4.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 4.15M shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 27.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 20,500 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 53,506 shares with $2.55M value, down from 74,006 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $75.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39M shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 7,400 shares to 202,070 valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 65,100 shares and now owns 91,947 shares. Crane Co (NYSE:CR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Security reported 63,253 shares stake. Beaumont Financial Ltd Company owns 10,296 shares. Baxter Bros holds 0.19% or 16,956 shares in its portfolio. At Natl Bank invested in 0.05% or 8,808 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fagan Assoc Inc invested in 4,310 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1.96M are owned by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh. Trust Inv Advsr holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,275 shares. Pointstate Capital LP has 2.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aull And Monroe Investment Corp accumulated 17,397 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Alexandria Cap Lc has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Earnest Partners Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 789 shares. Plancorp Llc holds 0.12% or 6,511 shares.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Foot Locker: An Easy Win With Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 15,208 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 10,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank Corporation accumulated 7,660 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 352,133 shares. 205,544 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 173,995 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Limited Co. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 100 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 24,594 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 9,689 shares. Cibc Ww Inc owns 38,797 shares. Bb&T reported 33,100 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 160,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie accumulated 0% or 22,236 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Among 11 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Foot Locker Inc had 25 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of FL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Wedbush maintained the shares of FL in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. J.P. Morgan maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $66 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.