Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Its Crane Co (CR) Position by $621,600; Stock Value Declined; Spark Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Epizyme (EPZM) as Share Price Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 49.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 180,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 181,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 362,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 397,815 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 107,256 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 742,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 449,160 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Llc invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 35,050 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.85% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.03% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hanseatic Management has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 161,611 shares. Redmile Gp Lc reported 2.81% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 4 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Whittier Trust reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 69,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Epizyme to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow 2019 Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme launches equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Epizyme’s tazemetostat application for type of soft tissue cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 36,100 shares to 202,700 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 78,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 331,005 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 1,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 8,360 were reported by Shell Asset Management. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0.03% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 27,688 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 43,412 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 576 are held by Regions Financial Corporation. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sei invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 1,471 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 7,991 shares.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Crane – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crane Executing Well Despite A Lot Of Cross-Currents – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crane Co (CR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.