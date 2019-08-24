Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Eog Res (EPAM) Stake; Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Holding By $1.95 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Eog Res Inc (EPAM) stake by 201.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 3,830 shares as Eog Res Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 5,730 shares with $545,000 value, up from 1,900 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $10.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 323,217 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) stake by 44.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR)’s stock declined 20.18%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 190,000 shares with $2.64M value, down from 340,000 last quarter. Proqr Thrapeutics N V now has $301.41M valuation. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 76,798 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 3,500 shares to 1,517 valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 16,400 shares and now owns 80,400 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 114,826 shares to 263,926 valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) stake by 548,148 shares and now owns 2.02M shares. Forescout Technologies Inc was raised too.

