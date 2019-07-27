Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Kroger Co (KR); As Chegg (CHGG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Penbrook Management Has Lowered Position

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 883,267 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 73,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59M shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Limited Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Ohio-based Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.03% or 290,000 shares. Mcf Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.28 million shares. City Hldgs Co accumulated 1,365 shares. Intrepid Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.53% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 20.41 million are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 453,434 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.04% or 41,310 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 356,949 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 544,405 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 198,437 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 2.66M shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 164,928 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,300 shares to 4,171 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,870 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.54 million activity. Schultz Nathan J. sold 2,300 shares worth $82,846.