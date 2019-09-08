Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Costco Wholesale New (COST); As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Boosted Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) by 286.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 11,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 2.44M shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18,600 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,465 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

