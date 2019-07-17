Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increased Its Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $769,350 as Market Value Rose; Ashford Capital Management Lowered Alphabet (GOOG) Position by $353,944

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 466.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 11,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 2.73 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 302 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 318 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1153.58. About 1.22 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has risen 5.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc by 65,417 shares to 94,272 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 83,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

More notable recent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. launches probe of French digital tax – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sidewalk won’t sell smart city personal data – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why It Matters That Waymo Just Passed 10 Billion Simulated Autonomous Miles – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $11.48 earnings per share, down 2.30% or $0.27 from last year’s $11.75 per share. GOOG’s profit will be $7.97 billion for 25.12 P/E if the $11.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $11.90 actual earnings per share reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,011 were reported by M Kraus Co. Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 8,654 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Power Ltd has 0.48% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 3,900 shares. Nadler Financial Gp invested in 832 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Horrell Capital invested in 0% or 5 shares. & Mgmt Communications holds 0.32% or 965 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan has invested 0.35% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Tanaka Mngmt has 0.62% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 176 shares. Cohen Management Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Grimes holds 3,863 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com holds 0.21% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) or 1,464 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 7.06% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Fin Corp accumulated 38 shares. Columbia Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 3,374 shares. Ashford Cap Management has 318 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 35,854 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 103,762 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated owns 1.13M shares. Gateway Advisers Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 41,764 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 1,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma has 30,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 207,095 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,162 were reported by Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Moreover, Foundry has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,249 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,742 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 120,220 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 5,408 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 16,796 shares.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has NetApp (NTAP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Expect SPGP Will Reach $64 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.