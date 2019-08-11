Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increased Eog Res (EPAM) Position by $363,850; Snap On (SNA) Stock Price Declined While Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Holding by $2.02 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EPAM) by 201.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 5,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 624,786 shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 12,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 49,230 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 36,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $153. About 337,526 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR

