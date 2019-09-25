Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; American Financial Group Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $2.70 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 15.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 1,350 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,286 shares with $19.48M value, up from 8,936 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $861.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription

American Financial Group Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 38.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 180,000 shares with $9.81 million value, up from 130,000 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $81.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Major Products Amazon Might Announce Tomorrow – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,800 shares to 200,429 valued at $39.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 20,400 shares and now owns 27,762 shares. Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barr E S And Co holds 2.67% or 14,339 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust owns 24,814 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 1.38% or 5,217 shares. Night Owl invested 8.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingdon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 13,642 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Light Street Capital holds 51,057 shares or 5.22% of its portfolio. 1,127 are owned by Park National Oh. 52,321 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Centurylink Investment Management owns 3,178 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 11,058 shares for 5.58% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Management Inc invested in 31,920 shares or 2.32% of the stock. 3,825 are held by Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Staley Advisers has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 32.73% above currents $1741.61 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, September 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $220000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 16.80% above currents $62.93 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Lp has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 46,833 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 7.11M shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Foster And Motley holds 43,561 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 76,265 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Shields And Communication Lc reported 0.93% stake. Spinnaker Trust reported 16,211 shares stake. Kistler holds 43,717 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 9,816 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Notis has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).