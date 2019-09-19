Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lifted Its Diana Shipping F (DSX) Holding by $566,868

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.46 million market cap company. It closed at $3.34 lastly. It is down 24.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 263,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.24M, up from 248,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 11,800 shares to 70,673 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 49,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,062 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 104,825 shares or 4.99% of the stock. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,209 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 256,213 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company holds 2.12% or 354,667 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has 4,914 shares. Petrus Communications Lta has 156,000 shares. Advisory Inc holds 0.09% or 34,896 shares in its portfolio. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 6.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scholtz Company Limited Company holds 7.34% or 84,594 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 152,880 shares. 1.30M are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Lc stated it has 15,747 shares. Moreover, Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,764 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness Enterprises holds 4.74% or 56,700 shares.

