Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Holding in Hormel Foods (HRL) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Polaris Venture Management Company Cut Its Position in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $5.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 95.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,610 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 56,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 2.90 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 1.41 million shares traded or 87.22% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by TAHL CINDY, worth $400,000 on Monday, January 7.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,300 shares to 41,118 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 76,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.