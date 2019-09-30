Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Upped Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ORDINARY SHARE (MIINF) Sellers Decreased By 1.33% Their Shorts

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 6,000 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 185,057 shares with $10.13M value, up from 179,057 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $209.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MIINF) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. MIINF’s SI was 1.73 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 1.76M shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 1734 days are for MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MIINF)’s short sellers to cover MIINF’s short positions. It closed at $5.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.71 billion. The firm operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Shreks Adventure London brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands; and resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brand names.

More notable recent Merlin Entertainments plc (OTCMKTS:MIINF) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “Why Warren Buffett Changed His Mind On Fannie Mae And Freddie Mac – ValueWalk” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MiMedx – All In On This Home Run Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Going Big on Vaping Is a Serious Headwind for Cronos Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merlin Entertainments plc (OTCMKTS:MIINF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prosus lists in Amsterdam with $100B valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “MediPharm Labs Corp: Will This $3.57 Pot Stock Triple Again? – Profit Confidential” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) stake by 6,950 shares to 5,920 valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 49,400 shares and now owns 3,062 shares. Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.7% or 825,541 shares. 362,875 were accumulated by Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability accumulated 157,706 shares. Agf holds 0.22% or 328,733 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Green Square Capital Lc invested in 0.96% or 28,133 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated has 1.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ferguson Wellman Management Inc has invested 3.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Motco reported 222,334 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Excalibur Corp accumulated 27,691 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Cortland Mo has 15,692 shares. Connors Investor has invested 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability reported 30,409 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.