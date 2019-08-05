Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Upped Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Holding By $371,700; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 39.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Prime Capital Management Company Ltd holds 765,763 shares with $139.71 million value, down from 1.26M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $411.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.49% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 26.25 million shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 10.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 17,700 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 182,187 shares with $3.83M value, up from 164,487 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $8.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 3.21 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 23/03/2018 – Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT Named Heineken USA AOR For Product Placement, Entertainment PR And Integration Partnerships; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 148,150 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc invested in 78,163 shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 762,272 shares. Parametrica Mngmt accumulated 12,700 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 10,421 shares. 1,500 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 565,303 shares. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 26 shares. 105 are held by Exane Derivatives. Clark Management Grp Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Legal General Gru Plc holds 2.71M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 309,132 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership accumulated 794,178 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 7,659 shares to 33,888 valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 16,000 shares and now owns 28,180 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. Shares for $199,988 were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN. The insider THOMAS DAVID M bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target.

