Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Position by $476,100; Valuation Rose; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Trimmed Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding by $8.82 Million; Stock Rose

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28 million, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.18M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,824 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, up from 34,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 18,044 shares. King Luther Capital Corp invested in 586,710 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Minneapolis Management Group Llc accumulated 3.48% or 269,122 shares. Chilton Comm Llc holds 125,407 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability has 66,585 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Df Dent holds 0.02% or 12,609 shares. Albion Finance Grp Inc Ut holds 0.11% or 7,600 shares. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 144 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Co reported 130,727 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 69,300 are owned by Andra Ap. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Private Na invested in 0.12% or 5,540 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22 million for 22.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 54,508 shares to 740,865 shares, valued at $46.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 85,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 49,400 shares to 3,062 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).