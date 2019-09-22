Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $324,210; Southeastern Asset Management Cut Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Position By $32.20 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 869.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 3,210 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,579 shares with $362,000 value, up from 369 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Graham Holdings Company (GHC) stake by 9.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 46,671 shares as Graham Holdings Company (GHC)’s stock rose 2.17%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 466,230 shares with $321.71 million value, down from 512,901 last quarter. Graham Holdings Company now has $3.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $678.09. About 23,643 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Graham Holdings Company’s (NYSE:GHC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing A Bullish Swing Play In Graham Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Holdings Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GHC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.89’s average target is 10.32% above currents $98.7 stock price. Electronic Arts had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11100 target in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Stephens.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 744,647 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.09% or 39,515 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 0.25% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.75M shares. Blackrock owns 18.28 million shares. First Citizens State Bank & reported 19,512 shares. Qs Limited Liability invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 44,904 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 158 shares. Cibc Asset reported 48,891 shares stake. Brant Point Inv Limited Liability Company owns 53,639 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Partners reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,400 shares. Nomura holds 822,505 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.12% stake.