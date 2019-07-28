Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lowered Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined; Skylands Capital Trimmed Its Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Shares Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 240 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84,000, down from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 97,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 166,300 shares to 215,050 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap owns 615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Commercial Bank And has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Washington Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 120 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Brown Cap Limited Com stated it has 4,744 shares. Daiwa Inc holds 0.01% or 2,254 shares. Chase Investment Counsel invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 220 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 12 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 35,500 shares. Vanguard Grp has 5.87 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 47,098 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com holds 29,172 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Aviva Pcl holds 21,404 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,900 shares to 248,742 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,191 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.01% or 52,957 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.11% or 9,222 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 73,407 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 819,819 shares. Forte Capital Limited Com Adv reported 43,007 shares. Washington Tru invested 0.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 9,891 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 16,220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Personal Cap Corp reported 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny owns 208,688 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cap Fund Mgmt holds 63,806 shares. Geode Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hodges Management, a Texas-based fund reported 14,056 shares.