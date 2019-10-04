Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lowered Hershey Co (HSY) Stake By $1.15 Million; 4 Analysts Covering The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Hershey Co (HSY) stake by 49.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 8,600 shares as Hershey Co (HSY)’s stock rose 23.45%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 8,708 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 17,308 last quarter. Hershey Co now has $32.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.7. About 429,591 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.38% below currents $123.4 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. See The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $129.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $106.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $112.0000 Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $91 New Target: $115 Upgrade

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G launches TV series focused on changing the world – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $307.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 86.29 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

The stock increased 1.36% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 71,217 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 1.27 million are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 3,808 shares. 18,209 were accumulated by Birinyi Associate. Omers Administration holds 112,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 9,149 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor, Maine-based fund reported 8,068 shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability holds 25,369 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Finemark Savings Bank & Tru invested in 148,341 shares. Legal And General Pcl stated it has 0.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Everett Harris & Ca invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fiduciary Trust owns 1.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 443,771 shares. Moreover, Ccm Inv Advisers Lc has 2.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 23,168 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $331.16 million for 24.48 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.53 million on Tuesday, July 30. $1.53M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru Communications accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Motco accumulated 0% or 157 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 563,291 shares. 800 were accumulated by Kistler. Moreover, Bessemer Securities Ltd has 0.59% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 10,626 shares. First National Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,494 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Trust Com holds 2,619 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Quantbot Technology LP has 0.42% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,000 shares. 28,290 are held by Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company. Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Cadence Limited Com stated it has 0.07% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.01% or 285 shares. 7,163 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co.

Among 10 analysts covering The Hershey Company Common Stock (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. The Hershey Company Common Stock has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -10.21% below currents $156.7 stock price. The Hershey Company Common Stock had 16 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. UBS upgraded the shares of HSY in report on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. Bank of America maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Friday, April 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of HSY in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hershey Completes Acquisition of ONE Brands NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hershey: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sweet tooth: Yuengling, Hershey’s team up to brew chocolate porter – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey closes on ONE Brands deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.