Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lifted Holding in Costco Wholesale New (COST) as Shares Rose; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $888,251

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1,763 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) by 286.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 11,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 188,284 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd invested in 27,808 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 14,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 93 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 36,126 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 8,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Comerica National Bank reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 21,443 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 95,035 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 49,548 shares. Northern owns 200,221 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 25,980 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 38,074 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Mngmt owns 1,060 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,975 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc holds 0.19% or 12,407 shares. Girard Partners Limited has 17,319 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Management Ltd holds 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 863 shares. Mai reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 8,440 shares. Cetera Lc reported 0.15% stake. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Axa owns 558,915 shares. Wright Investors Serv Inc holds 0.65% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 6,610 shares. Family Firm stated it has 1,245 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Management Limited has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 86,816 are held by Fifth Third Bancshares. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 16,419 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,300 shares to 4,171 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,506 shares, and cut its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.