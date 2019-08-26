Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $366,300; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 86,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 3.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 41,118 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 37,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.34 million are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Hexavest holds 1.1% or 781,758 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank invested in 0.9% or 1.71 million shares. Welch Gp Limited Com reported 3,551 shares. 107,370 are held by Ccm Advisers. Ionic Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 8,864 shares. Amica Retiree Tru owns 7,749 shares. Haverford has invested 1.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 1.22% or 368,819 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Commerce Ltd Partnership reported 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Srs Invest Mngmt Limited Com owns 2.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.18M shares. Hills Financial Bank Commerce owns 42,008 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Associates has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 0.43% or 438,341 shares. 34,328 are owned by Advsrs Capital Mngmt Llc.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,952 shares to 9,465 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:EOG) by 3,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,629 shares, and cut its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,762 shares. Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Retail Bank Of Stockton accumulated 10,468 shares. 134,798 are held by Motco. Chickasaw Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa has 12,425 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Fruth invested 2.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leisure Capital has 13,931 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 22.12 million shares. Salem Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 9,518 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,288 shares. L And S holds 71,102 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.