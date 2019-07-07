Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; As Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Increased Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 243,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 29.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 51,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 174,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 193,018 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.00M shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,473 shares. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 159,329 shares. Private Wealth Advsr invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke & Bieler LP accumulated 1,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redwood Investments Ltd Company invested in 2.01% or 233,128 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,541 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Cap Interest has 95.92M shares for 4.86% of their portfolio. Hexavest reported 1.32 million shares stake. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 43,274 shares. Clal Ins Enterp has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 735,369 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 55,000 shares to 12,870 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co by 33,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,619 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

