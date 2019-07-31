Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Increased Costco Wholesale New (COST) Position by $2.71 Million; Stock Price Rose; Exelixis (EXEL) Stake Has Increased by Nbw Capital Llc

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) by 286.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 11,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $275.63. About 1.49 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 27,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 54,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 3.16 million shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA IN PACT TO DEVELOP ANTIBODY CANCER TREATMENT; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVING OVERALL SURVIVAL VERSUS REGORAFENIB; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Not at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 15 Presentations at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.07 million activity. FELDBAUM CARL B had sold 50,500 shares worth $1.11M. Haley Patrick J. sold $21,300 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Friday, February 1 SCANGOS GEORGE A sold $941,200 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 40,000 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,500 shares to 1,517 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 57,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,738 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

