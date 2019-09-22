Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased By $944,000 Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Sentiment Is 1.05

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 14.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 11,800 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 70,673 shares with $5.71M value, down from 82,473 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $31.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 21 funds increased and started new holdings, while 20 sold and reduced holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The funds in our database now own: 11.06 million shares, down from 11.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding MFS Multimarket Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 175,082 shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $382.27 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust for 68,354 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 555,073 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.17% invested in the company for 535,958 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 344,530 shares.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 6.71% above currents $87.39 stock price. Tyson Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 2,800 shares to 27,086 valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 11,034 shares and now owns 16,094 shares. Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

