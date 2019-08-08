Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased American Intl Group (AIG) Position By $329,337; Kingdon Capital Management Cut By $11.47 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 18.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 33,888 shares with $1.46M value, down from 41,547 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $50.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.11 million shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 36.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 231,794 shares with $20.21M value, down from 363,624 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.85% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 516,573 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Compass Point upgraded the shares of AIG in report on Friday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. Argus Research downgraded the shares of AIG in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.35 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company. Torray Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 319,661 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated reported 4,837 shares stake. Rockland Tru invested 0.26% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 219,525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Everence Cap Mgmt reported 0.25% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 147,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.1% or 1.88 million shares. Utah Retirement reported 168,035 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 13,477 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 3.20M shares. 72,112 were reported by Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,300 shares to 41,118 valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 11,150 shares and now owns 13,541 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of stock.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 112,979 shares to 622,979 valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,187 shares and now owns 13,473 shares. Lions Gate Entmnt Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $188.52 million for 23.29 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 17.69M are held by Price T Rowe Md. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Inc has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Peoples Financial Ser Corporation has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 100 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.68% or 2.28M shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns has 12,856 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 7.59 million are held by State Street Corporation. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 35,931 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Hartford Management has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 50 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Huntington Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 564 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 8,777 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 115,468 shares.