Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Cut Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position By $1.28 Million; Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) stake by 94.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 49,400 shares as Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,062 shares with $82,000 value, down from 52,462 last quarter. Juniper Networks Inc now has $8.56B valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 3.81 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Radcom Ltd (RDCM) stake by 15.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 122,762 shares as Radcom Ltd (RDCM)’s stock declined 9.36%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 674,426 shares with $5.56 million value, down from 797,188 last quarter. Radcom Ltd now has $128.41M valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 30,885 shares traded or 106.30% up from the average. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom

More notable recent RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM), A Stock That Climbed 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radcom +4% after beat-and-raise on revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Radcom In Reset Mode – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Pitney Bowes Sells Software Solutions Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by RADCOM Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 10,500 shares to 19,965 valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 51,543 shares. Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc stated it has 1.98 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 131 were reported by Svcs Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.21% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 336,428 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 75,917 shares. Kwmg Limited Company reported 90,943 shares stake. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 3.98M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 20,953 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Co accumulated 38,751 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Finance Management accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 51,617 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 144,495 shares. Nordea Mgmt owns 20,614 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Needham turns bullish on Juniper; JNPR +3.5% – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks Releases 2019 State of Network Automation Report – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Becomes Official Networking Partner of Aston Martin – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper paying $11.7M SEC settlement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $114.02M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.