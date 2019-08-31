Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Cut Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) by $329,337 as Valuation Rose; Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Its Steelcase (SCS) Stake by $1.12 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 383,645 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 33,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 41,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 123,706 shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gam Holdg Ag holds 102,613 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 30,012 shares. Citigroup reported 4 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 61,733 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd stated it has 65,165 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 1.47M shares. 435,172 are owned by Kennedy Mngmt. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 37,325 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia owns 15,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Com has 520,832 shares. Amer Century Inc has 430,523 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.95 million for 9.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 14,520 shares to 133,031 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Key Tronic Corp (NASDAQ:KTCC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 76,300 shares to 170,612 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

