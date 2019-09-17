Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $1.96 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $350,384

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,769 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 14,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $232.07. About 712,708 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 21,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 44,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 962,891 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,800 shares to 15,077 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.