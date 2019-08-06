Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreased American Intl Group (AIG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Ubs Oconnor Has Lifted Holding in Lamar Ad (LAMR) by $3.84 Billion as Stock Declined

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 33,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 41,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 4.24 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Lamar Ad (LAMR) by 173.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 76,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05B, up from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Lamar Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 428,951 shares traded or 47.54% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 7,400 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ing Groep Nv invested in 8,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Holowesko Ptnrs Limited owns 3.81% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.14M shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 180,527 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% or 50,832 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has invested 0.64% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,369 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management reported 4,837 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 257,918 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 271,677 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 12.30 million shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Co Of Delaware stated it has 17,439 shares. 28,280 are held by Veritable L P.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square I by 12,897 shares to 31,167 shares, valued at $2.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalif (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Inc holds 0.73% or 124,865 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 75 shares. Caprock Gru has invested 0.08% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Washington Fincl Bank invested in 365 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 7,400 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 17,732 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stevens Management LP stated it has 41,325 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Company holds 486,289 shares. 59 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). United Svcs Automobile Association owns 31,024 shares. Avalon Advisors owns 284,316 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. 6,200 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Ltd Liability.