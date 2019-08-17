Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Cohen & Steers Has Raised By $2.96 Million Its Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 4,900 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 248,742 shares with $29.34M value, up from 243,842 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 25,933 shares as Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 3.40M shares with $389.07M value, up from 3.38M last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties now has $12.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 267,543 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Cim reported 5,461 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,540 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 410 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 633,563 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 1,011 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 155,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 22,473 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waratah Capital reported 365,451 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.07% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 300 shares. Presima stated it has 126,700 shares. Shell Asset Management invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) stake by 64,902 shares to 16,653 valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sprott Physical Platin And Pal (SPPP) stake by 33,921 shares and now owns 77,294 shares. Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) stake by 13,830 shares to 75,212 valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 1,517 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.