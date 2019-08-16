Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 170 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 158 reduced and sold stakes in Extra Space Storage Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 124.46 million shares, up from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Extra Space Storage Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 124 Increased: 127 New Position: 43.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 80.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 76,300 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 170,612 shares with $6.82 million value, up from 94,312 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $196.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.93 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 16,400 shares to 80,400 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 1,517 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 13.03% above currents $43.13 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 29. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 4.60M shares. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 991,730 shares. Welch Gp Incorporated Ltd Com holds 4,077 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wealthquest reported 0.13% stake. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 2.43 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. 268,152 are owned by Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Markston Intl Ltd Liability Corp reported 501,033 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman And Limited has 4.35 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Ltd has 0.22% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 32.93M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 57,335 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 5,663 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Notis has 0.38% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,800 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,515 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ITC to review judge’s Comcast-TiVo patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Never Too Early for Halloween at Disney World – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. for 833,429 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 3.01% invested in the company for 3.39 million shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 2.77% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 480,772 shares.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 201,367 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c