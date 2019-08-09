Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosted Celanese Del (CE) Stake By $558,600; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Severn Trent PLC had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) rating on Wednesday, May 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 2060 target. HSBC maintained Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. HSBC has “Hold” rating and GBX 2100 target. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Friday, April 5 report. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) on Thursday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. See Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) latest ratings:

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 102.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 5,700 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 11,243 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 5,543 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $14.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 356,967 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 40,127 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Gam Ag has 18,272 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Curbstone Financial, New Hampshire-based fund reported 14,630 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd stated it has 2,174 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 11,243 shares. Private Tru Co Na stated it has 3,752 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 1.57M shares. Baystate Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sun Life Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 219 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 30,481 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $12600 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Entergy Corp New (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,501 shares to 1,629 valued at $156,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 18,300 shares and now owns 28,600 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage firm in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.73 billion GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.5 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

The stock decreased 0.15% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1987. About 424,615 shares traded. Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SVT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Servotronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVT); 23/03/2018 Servotronics, Inc. Announces 2017 Operating Results; 16/05/2018 – Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – SERVOTRONICS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 14/05/2018 – Servotronics 1Q Rev $10.6M; 16/05/2018 – Servotronics Declares Dividend of 16c; 14/05/2018 – Servotronics 1Q EPS 14c