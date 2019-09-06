LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)’s Financial Results Comparing With World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Both LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media Inc. 4 3.28 N/A -0.73 0.00 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 79 6.35 N/A 0.83 87.69

In table 1 we can see LiveXLive Media Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media Inc. 0.00% -187.8% -59.9% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 10.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LiveXLive Media Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LiveXLive Media Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LiveXLive Media Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$8.75 is LiveXLive Media Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 353.37%. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $100.86 average target price and a 37.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that LiveXLive Media Inc. looks more robust than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of LiveXLive Media Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of LiveXLive Media Inc.’s shares. Competitively, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveXLive Media Inc. 25.53% -22.16% -36.7% -49.74% -37.37% -40.4% World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has weaker performance than LiveXLive Media Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats LiveXLive Media Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews. The company's platform features performances and content of artists in various music genres. In addition, it engages in the sale of event and concert tickets. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.