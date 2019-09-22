LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

As Entertainment – Diversified businesses, LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media Inc. 4 3.49 N/A -0.73 0.00 Fox Corporation 36 1.76 N/A 1.62 23.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LiveXLive Media Inc. and Fox Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media Inc. 0.00% -187.8% -59.9% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

LiveXLive Media Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Fox Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Fox Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LiveXLive Media Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LiveXLive Media Inc. and Fox Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fox Corporation 1 6 4 2.36

LiveXLive Media Inc. has a 143.06% upside potential and an average target price of $5.25. Meanwhile, Fox Corporation’s consensus target price is $41.58, while its potential upside is 28.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that LiveXLive Media Inc. seems more appealing than Fox Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.7% of LiveXLive Media Inc. shares and 92.1% of Fox Corporation shares. 0.2% are LiveXLive Media Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Fox Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveXLive Media Inc. 25.53% -22.16% -36.7% -49.74% -37.37% -40.4% Fox Corporation 1.97% 3.9% -5.28% 0% 0% -1.79%

For the past year LiveXLive Media Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fox Corporation.

Summary

Fox Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors LiveXLive Media Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews. The company's platform features performances and content of artists in various music genres. In addition, it engages in the sale of event and concert tickets. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.