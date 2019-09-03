LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) Touches $2.04 Low on Sep, 3; Last Week Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Analysts

The stock of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $1.86 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.04 share price. This indicates more downside for the $123.33M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $11.10M less. The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 48,566 shares traded. LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has declined 37.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVX News: 09/04/2018 – LiveXLive Media Announces Key Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 Achievements, Including New Festival Streaming Deals and Subscriber Gr; 25/04/2018 – LivexLive Expands Partnership With AEG Presents, Adding Global Dance Festival And Decadence NYE To Its Livestreaming Lineup; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – ZEMETRA WILL SUCCEED JERRY GOLD; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – GOLD HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND HAS JOINED LIVEXLIVE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE APRIL 16, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – PARTNERED WITH AEG PRESENTS TO ADD GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL AND DECADENCE NYE TO ITS SLATE OF LIVE PROGRAMMING; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 08/03/2018 Insomniac And LiveXLive Media Partner To Launch Insomniac Channel On LiveXLive Video-Streaming Platform; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 31/05/2018 – Sziget Festival And LiveXLive Sign Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership; 18/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Stream Hangout Music Festival 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Sunesis Pharma (NASDAQ:SNSS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunesis Pharma has $6 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $3.25’s average target is 265.17% above currents $0.89 stock price. Sunesis Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) rating on Friday, March 8. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $6 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. See Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) latest ratings:

02/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $0.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

The stock increased 7.44% or $0.0616 during the last trading session, reaching $0.89. About 240,432 shares traded. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has declined 61.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SNSS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNSS); 05/03/2018 BOXER CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conferen; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 27/03/2018 – BSI Financial Services Selects Sunesis for Vendor Management Efforts; 13/03/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 13/03/2018 – SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MANAGEMENT IS NO LONGER ABLE TO ATTEND CONFERENCE AS PLANNED DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER IN BOSTON; 08/03/2018 – SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 08/05/2018 – Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company has market cap of $99.08 million. The firm is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia . It currently has negative earnings. It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

Analysts await LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by LiveXLive Media, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LiveXLive Media has $9 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $8.75’s average target is 328.92% above currents $2.04 stock price. LiveXLive Media had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

