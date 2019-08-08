LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) Reaches $2.95 After 8.00% Up Move; Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

The stock of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 80,904 shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has declined 37.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVX News: 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – ZEMETRA WILL SUCCEED JERRY GOLD; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 21/05/2018 – Montreux Jazz Festival And LiveXLive Sign A Multi-Year Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – GOLD HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND HAS JOINED LIVEXLIVE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE APRIL 16, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Sziget Festival And LiveXLive Sign Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 16/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Rock On The Range; 25/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – PARTNERED WITH AEG PRESENTS TO ADD GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL AND DECADENCE NYE TO ITS SLATE OF LIVE PROGRAMMINGThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $155.17M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $3.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LIVX worth $12.41 million more.

Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 24 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 20 reduced and sold holdings in Suncoke Energy Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.89 million shares, up from 2.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Suncoke Energy Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 16.

Analysts await LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by LiveXLive Media, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company has market cap of $155.17 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 1.16M shares traded or 488.07% up from the average. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXCP News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. The company has market cap of $573.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Domestic Coke and Coal Logistics. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

