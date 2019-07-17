LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) EPS Estimated At $-0.19; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Increased By $7.71 Million Its Citigroup (C) Position

Analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, LiveXLive Media, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 132,272 shares traded or 117.15% up from the average. LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has risen 17.44% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVX News: 31/05/2018 – Sziget Festival And LiveXLive Sign Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA APPOINTS MICHAEL ZEMETRA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Rock On The Range; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 09/04/2018 – LiveXLive Media Announces Key Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 Achievements, Including New Festival Streaming Deals and Subscriber Gr; 21/05/2018 – Montreux Jazz Festival And LiveXLive Sign A Multi-Year Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 17/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – ZEMETRA WILL SUCCEED JERRY GOLD; 25/04/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC – PARTNERED WITH AEG PRESENTS TO ADD GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL AND DECADENCE NYE TO ITS SLATE OF LIVE PROGRAMMING; 03/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 124,374 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 11.03 million shares with $686.50 million value, up from 10.91 million last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $159.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 11.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 114,363 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,000 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company holds 76,920 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 246,987 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Horan Limited Com stated it has 654 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,079 shares. 14,407 were accumulated by Stillwater Advsr Limited Liability Company. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 36.42M shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 823,812 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 79,427 were accumulated by Chilton Mngmt Limited Co. Ally Fincl has 57,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 1.69 million shares to 3.29M valued at $82.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huazhu Group Ltd stake by 593,047 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Transunion was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citigroup Earnings: C Reports Solid Q2 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America’s Profit Margins Are Shrinking. Should Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Names Dermot McCormack President – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LiveXLive Media Inc (LIVX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LiveXLive Announces New Global Brand Ambassador Perry Farrell, The Godfather Of Alternative Rock – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LiveXLive To Exclusively Livestream Montreux Jazz Festival from Lake Geneva – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Entertainment Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.