LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 51 12.25 N/A -1.08 0.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 27 0.73 N/A 1.18 21.55

Table 1 demonstrates LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 120.2% 78.6% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus target price and a 12.44% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.4% respectively. About 3.6% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. -4.95% -0.57% 8.87% 18.92% 104.85% 44.29% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -3.81% -8.82% -13.73% -10.61% -5.06% 3.19%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Summary

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats Sykes Enterprises Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.