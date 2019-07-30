LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) EPS Estimated At $-0.52; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $205 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. See Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $115.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188 New Target: $182 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Maintain

Analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 1,400.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $-0.61 EPS previously, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -14.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 452,324 shares traded. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has risen 104.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.42% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 767,891 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.98 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 26.13 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts launches new Speed Perks rewards program – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS to join FedEx in starting seven-day delivery; launches drone business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtn L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,667 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited invested in 0.01% or 7,600 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 1,043 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.03% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 333,641 shares. Laffer Invests has 20,394 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 861,702 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 3,534 shares. 16,220 are held by Horan Capital Limited Liability. Willis Counsel stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tobam has invested 0.37% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). California-based Dorsey Wright And Associates has invested 0.46% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Prudential Public Ltd Com has 25,071 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Lp owns 211,740 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LiveRamp to Discuss First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LiveRamp Completes Acquisition of Data Plus Math – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Boeing Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$51.16, Is It Time To Put LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.