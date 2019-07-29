LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Contrasting side by side

As Information Technology Services companies, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 52 12.88 N/A -1.08 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 69 1.15 N/A 4.41 17.03

Table 1 highlights LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 120.2% 78.6% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5%

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Leidos Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Leidos Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.4 average target price and a -8.53% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. -4.95% -0.57% 8.87% 18.92% 104.85% 44.29% Leidos Holdings Inc. 1.19% 15.53% 20.62% 15.05% 20.47% 42.36%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats Leidos Holdings Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.