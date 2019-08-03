LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Comparing side by side

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 52 12.42 N/A -1.82 0.00 Innodata Inc. 1 0.52 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Innodata Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5% Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Innodata Inc. on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innodata Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Innodata Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares and 27.1% of Innodata Inc. shares. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, 4.3% are Innodata Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4% Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Innodata Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats Innodata Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.