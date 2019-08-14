LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Comparing side by side

Since LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 53 10.53 N/A -1.82 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 117 9.49 N/A 2.46 54.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s average price target is $135.11, while its potential upside is 3.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.5%. Insiders owned 3.6% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Summary

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.