LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Comparison side by side

Both LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 52 10.19 N/A -1.82 0.00 CSP Inc. 13 0.69 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and CSP Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and CSP Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5% CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.38 beta. CSP Inc. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CSP Inc. are 3.5 and 3 respectively. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CSP Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.6% of CSP Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CSP Inc. has 11.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4% CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CSP Inc.

Summary

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CSP Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.