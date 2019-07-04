LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Comparing side by side

Both LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 51 11.32 N/A -1.08 0.00 CGI Inc. 69 0.00 N/A 3.18 22.57

Table 1 demonstrates LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and CGI Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 120.2% 78.6% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CGI Inc. has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. Its rival CGI Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CGI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and CGI Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CGI Inc. is $83, which is potential 5.85% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70% of CGI Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.4% of CGI Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. -4.95% -0.57% 8.87% 18.92% 104.85% 44.29% CGI Inc. 0.48% 1.47% 9.05% 15.85% 19.24% 17.21%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CGI Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats CGI Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.