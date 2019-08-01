Liveperson (LPSN) Shares Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Trimmed Stake; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position as Share Price Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 8,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, down from 18,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 1.60 million shares traded or 24.89% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 17,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 65,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 82,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 2.39M shares traded or 310.07% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares to 122,638 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs has 160 shares. Adage Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 1.89 million shares. 9,556 are owned by Boothbay Fund Ltd Co. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Alpine Glob Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 6,865 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 27,972 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 262 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 184 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 67,375 shares. Fil Limited holds 1.77M shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,498 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP invested in 0.18% or 71,800 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 531,543 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 189,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company reported 146,512 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 4,114 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.01% or 16,400 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.09% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Redwood Investments Limited Co accumulated 695,378 shares. 87,004 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Brown Advisory Inc holds 21,669 shares. Philadelphia has 9,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 71,800 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1,682 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 38,104 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $75.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 158,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY).