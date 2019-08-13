Liveperson (LPSN) Shareholder Rgm Capital Trimmed Position by $22.09 Million; Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Upped by $4.40 Million Its Stake

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 761,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71 million, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 468,008 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.61M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,250 shares to 404,089 shares, valued at $99.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 325,731 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 1,986 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 21,347 shares. Brown Advisory reported 21,669 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 53,815 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv reported 26,552 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Css Limited Com Il invested in 50,300 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 13,385 shares. Mivtachim The Workers Social Fund (Under Special Management) holds 558,658 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 144,965 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 491,888 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 472,685 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 4,955 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 184 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 100,088 shares.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.