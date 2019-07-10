Liveperson (LPSN) Shareholder Rgm Capital Has Decreased Holding by $22.09 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Proffitt & Goodson Boosted Its Position

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 761,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71 million, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 405,985 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $304.2. About 1.64M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares to 159 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,140 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 21,380 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank holds 3.01% or 2.38M shares. Ashford reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Edgestream Prtn Lp has 1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,461 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc holds 6.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 24,875 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 1.3% or 2.06 million shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1,544 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.74% or 55,314 shares. Atria Invs Limited Co reported 9,504 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.03% or 965 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% or 7,822 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.73% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 23,270 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. On Thursday, January 24 NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,834 shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of stock or 41,560 shares.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 10,100 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 144,965 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. G2 Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 115,049 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 188,502 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns accumulated 20,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 13,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 0.53% or 22,297 shares. Strs Ohio has 34,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 56,545 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Weiss Multi invested in 0.03% or 35,000 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Us National Bank De holds 1,043 shares. Connors Investor Serv owns 149,904 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares to 426,909 shares, valued at $87.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).