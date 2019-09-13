Liveperson (LPSN) Shareholder Redwood Investments Has Raised Its Stake; As Veeva Sys Cl A Com (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Williams Jones & Associates Has Lifted Position by $4.41 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (VEEV) by 257.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 37,831 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, up from 10,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 1.24M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 25,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 720,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.20M, up from 695,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 400,648 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LivePerson (LPSN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy LivePerson Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LivePerson Automotive’s simple, intelligent messaging platform spikes service department efficiency for Angela Krause Family Ford – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of January 2020 Options Trading For LivePerson (LPSN) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson Inc. Is An Exciting Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

