Liveperson (LPSN) Shareholder Diker Management Upped Stake by $3.37 Million; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Cut Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) Holding by $1.24 Million

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 55,981 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 103,279 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 207,467 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 310,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 69,915 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust declares $0.0475 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MHI Is Traded At 10.14% Discount And Offers One Of The Highest Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “EDF says several reactors affected by welding problems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For Yield? Check Out The Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “GE Investors: A Siemens-Mitsubishi Deal Could Be Good News – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Md Qual Inc Fd (NMY) by 26,352 shares to 57,148 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 517,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fd (EMF).

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy LivePerson Stock – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LivePerson debuts enhanced Mavenâ„¢ AI capabilities to help brands deliver personalized, high-impact conversational experiences – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Spirit launches WhatsApp connectivity for customer relations – South Florida Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

