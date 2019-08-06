Liveperson (LPSN) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Rose; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake Has Raised by Ejf Capital Llc

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 44,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 144,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 1,546 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 63,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 806,123 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39M, up from 742,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 143,100 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. REEDER JOE bought $29,972 worth of stock or 867 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions reported 397 shares. 144,068 are held by Ejf Cap. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 48,853 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 145,405 shares. Moreover, Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation has 0.84% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 551,066 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 335 shares. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 88,577 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Qs Lc has 93,078 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0% or 7,748 shares. Citigroup accumulated 4,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 7,341 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 57,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Forest Hill Capital Ltd invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 25,618 shares to 69,173 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

